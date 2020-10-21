1/1
David Allen Pursley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pursley, David, age 83 of Buford, went home to be with his Lord and on October 18, 2020. He is happy to be reunited with his wife Ruth who moved to heaven ahead of him in June. David was born to Jack and Chloe Pursley in Evansville Indiana where he grew up. In 1958 he married Ruth. They had known each other in high school and he was just beginning his career in baseball athletic training when they married. He began working for the Class-B Evansville Braves in 1951 while he was a teenager and the major league Braves were still in Boston. He worked through the minor leagues and eventually joined the major league Braves Baseball organization in Milwaukee in 1961. In 1966 the team and the family moved to Atlanta, GA and Dave became the head trainer. His career with the Braves covered the next four decades. He was a pioneer in baseball athletic training. He was an inventor and held patents for developing machines and products to assist his athletic training efforts. He was also instrumental in starting the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society. During his career he was selected to work for All Star Games. He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Associations' Hall of Fame, the Georgia Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame, the Professional Baseball Athletic Training Society (PBATS) Hall of Fame, and the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and a good steak. Dave is survived by sons, Neil (Beth) and Gary. He was a devoted husband and father. He'll be remembered for his infectious, sincere smile, his easy going personality and happy demeanor. He will be sorely missed. Visitation/flowers Friday, October 23 12:30 PM - 2 PM, service 2 PM, Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 S Lee St, Buford, GA 30518, (770) 932-1133, with Pastor Michael Kober officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
02:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved