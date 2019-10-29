|
BAKER, David Samuel David Samuel Baker, 82 of Atlanta, died Oct. 27, 2019. A corporate lawyer, Baker practiced throughout his 82 years. He loved practicing law, having earned his undergraduate degree at Wharton Business School and his law degree from Harvard. He started his career in New York City, with law firm Cleary Gottlieb and moved to Atlanta in 1962 to join Powell Goldstein, where he practiced for 43 years. Innovative for his time, he launched the first environmental law practice at the firm. With no thoughts of retiring at the young age of 70, he joined Taylor English. Baker represented many organizations and companies in healthcare, manufacturing, food and beverage, environmental, and other fields. He served as Chairman of the General Practice Section of the American Bar Association, as well as chair of the Committees on Professional Discipline and Environmental Law. He was also dedicated to the community, serving as a Trustee of the Rich Foundation for 36 years, chairman of the board of The Howard School, and president of The Standard Club. Often called a "legal giant," one of his greatest accomplishments was as mentor. Many benefited from his generous wisdom, deep integrity and his delight in connecting people for their personal and professional growth. In his personal life, he loved to travel the world and collect art with his beloved wife of 58 years, Betsy. An avid golfer, he twice scored a hole-in-one, at the Congressional Country Club in Washington, D.C., and at The Standard Club. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, he was a lifelong Florida Gator. He was deeply proud of his children and grandchildren. Baker is survived by his wife, Betsy Cohen Baker; children, Stuart Baker, Curtis Baker (Hillary), Trudy Kremer (Doug); grandchildren, Morgan, Barrett and Sloan Baker, Max and Elias Kremer; and brother, Marvin Baker (Carol). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, www.avlf.org, The Temple, www.the-temple.org or to The William Breman Jewish Home, www.wbjh.org. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 30, at 11 AM, at The Temple with Rabbi Peter Berg and Rabbi Dr. Alvin M. Sugarman officiating. A private, family interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family will be receiving condolences at Park Place on Wednesday from 5 PM - 8 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019