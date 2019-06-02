BALL, David Buchanan David Buchanan Ball, 72, of Atlanta, Ga and Mobile, Al passed on May 25, 2019 in Cumberland Foreside, Me. David was born in Atlanta, Ga to James F and Elizabeth A Ball on January 9, 1947. He graduated from the University of Tennessee. He was married to Ruth Law Ball for over 40 years. David had a long career in commercial real estate in Mobile, Al where he formed his own company and was active in historic renovations, civic planning and various trade organizations. David was an avid outdoorsman who traveled the world hunting, fishing and adventuring. David was also active in environmental and conservation efforts with Alabama Treasured Forests and Gulf Coast Conservation Association, a predecessor to the Coastal Conservation Association. David was preceded in death by his wife and parents. David is survived by his children Jessica Ball Perkins of Cape Elizabeth, Me and Christopher Ball of Golden, Co, his brother Steve Ball of Newport Beach, Ca and sister, Julia Looney of Longmont, Co, and grandchildren, Talley Perkins, Maisie Perkins, Tate Perkins, Marrion Ball and Azilee Ball. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Coastal Conservation Association. www.joincca.org The family of David Ball wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff, housemates and families of The Mooring at Foreside for providing a wonderful home for David for over 2 years. A Celebration of Life will be held June 22, 2019 2-4pm at: Magnolia Hall @ Cosmo's, 25753 Canal Rd., Orange Beach, AL 36561. Casual Dress with some Camouflage requested. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary