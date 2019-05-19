|
BENJAMIN, David Celebration of Life Services for Mr. David Benjamin of Lithonia, GA will be held at 3:00PM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation is Tuesday, 10:00AM until the hour of service. Final Services will take place Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA with Interment at Allegheny Cemetery 4724 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Services in Pittsburgh entrusted to Odell Robinson Funeral Home. Georgia Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019