Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for David BENJAMIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David BENJAMIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David BENJAMIN Obituary
BENJAMIN, David Celebration of Life Services for Mr. David Benjamin of Lithonia, GA will be held at 3:00PM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation is Tuesday, 10:00AM until the hour of service. Final Services will take place Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA with Interment at Allegheny Cemetery 4724 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Services in Pittsburgh entrusted to Odell Robinson Funeral Home. Georgia Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now