BERNATH, David Terry David Terry Bernath, age 72, passed away suddenly at home in Jacksonville, FL on April 29, 2020. He was born in Atlanta in 1948 to Albert and Sarah Bernath, both Hungarian immigrants. David grew up at Atlanta's Ahavath Achim Synagogue, where he became a Bar Mitzvah in 1961. He attended both Northside High School and Marist School, and went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee in 1971. David returned to Atlanta to work for the family business, A&D Barrel & Drum, for a number of years. To those who knew him, David deeply loved his friends and family. Carrying a big grin and original distinct laugh, what he enjoyed more than anything was a good family gathering around delicious food. A lifelong Atlantan, David knew every back road and was a true son of the city. Having a great allegiance to all Atlanta franchises, he always had a ball game on but never hesitated to wear his Tennessee orange when the family would visit Athens for Bulldog games. David was a fun-loving guy, who involved himself and immersed himself into the lives of his children. A dedicated fan to all of us, he cheered at every competition and game, and looked forward to seeing his kids perform and compete. David is survived by his wife, Sue, sons, Adam Bernath and Zach Bernath, daughters, Erin Fallick (Seth) and Jamie Bernath, stepchildren, Melanie Lowther (Todd), Jaclyn Maldonado (Roger), and Alexis Dawson (Patrick), grandchildren, Abraham, Alexandra, Andrew, Kyle, Ellis Anne, Levi, Marc, and Paige, and sister, Loretta Toppell (Ken). David was preceded in death by his first wife, Robyn Bernath, whom he married in 1970. Due to COVID-19, Zoom services to honor David's memory will take place Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 1:30 PM, followed by a private burial, please contact the family or refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for details and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020