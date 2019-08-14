|
BUCHANAN, David David Buchanan, 62, went home to be at peace in the presence of our Lord on August 11, 2019. David was a native of Mitchell County and son of the late Howard and Ruby Buchanan. He retired after more than 40 years in the banking field, most recently with Fidelity Bank in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Jared, his daughter Brittany, and his daughter-in-law Julie. He is also survived by his grandchildren Elizabeth, Elya, and Evan. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM. Friday at Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806, with funeral services following with Pastor Dennis Thurman officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler, NC. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 14, 2019