Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
More Obituaries for David Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Castle


1967 - 2019
David Castle Obituary
CASTLE, David David Anthony Castle, age 52, passed away September 28, 2019, at home. Funeral service will be held at our chapel on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 AM, Pastor Christopher Taylor, Sr., officiating. Viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5 to 7 PM, David leaves to cherish his memories, his loving parents, John Castle and Judy Castle Robinson (Norman). His wife, Etrinda Castle; son, Fabin Brooks; two daughters, Megan Kennedy Castle and Shameka Escoffery; two uncles, Earl Chapital, Jr. (Lillie) and Daniel Chaptial, Sr. (Jenifer); a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019
