1/1
David Clarke
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARKE, David L. David L. Clarke, age 82, of Buford, GA, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020. Born of the union to David L. Clarke, Sr. and Ivy I. Coppin; David L. Clarke, also known as "Jr." was born on May 14, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. A product of Brooklyn schools - P.S. 44 and JHS 35- until high school, David attended the prestigious Stuyvesant High School and City College of New York, along with St. John's University in Queens. He lived in Brooklyn until he moved to Queens in February of 1964. In August 2000, he moved to Buford, Georgia. He was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, loved to play paddleball, and in general was fairly active and did extensive reading. A basketball and football fan, he enjoyed watching both including the Women's basketball games, having season tickets to both- first the NY Liberty, and then the Atlanta Dream. He enjoyed going fishing, and used the computer since the early 80's. He worked for the New York Public Library for over forty years in the same division, the Board of Education for thirty-four years, with a few years thrown in as an inspector for the Board of Health during several summers. He was predeceased by a wife Clementine in 2006, a brother Leonard also in 2006, and then another wife Thelma in 2013. David is survived by a daughter, Akilah, a niece Kisha and her son Joshua, along with other relatives including stepdaughters- Angela and Cheryl, Nancy and Denise. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA 30518. 770-945-9999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel
201 Morningside Dr.
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 945-9999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crowell Brothers Funeral Home-Buford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved