CRAWFORD, David David Crawford of St. Simon's Island, GA, age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1938 in New Rochelle, New York to Duncan and Grace Crawford. On July 7, 1962 he married Alice Williams. He is survived by his two sons David Alan, Jr., Kenny and sister Barbara Neeley of Colorado Springs, CO. He received his Industrial Engineering Degree from Georgia Tech in 1961 and his Master of Business Administration from The University of North Carolina/Chapel Hill, NC in 1962. After college he served in the US Army prior to joining LB Foster. He was President and owner of Southern Cross Corporation for 23 years in Norcross, GA. David was a highly respected industry leader serving as President and Board Member of the American Gas Association (AGA), Gas Appliance Management Association (GAMA) and The Guild of Ancient Suppliers. David had many passions including animals, reading, boating and Genealogy. He also loved to bird watch, scuba dive and last but not least, he never missed an opportunity to catch the latest Far Side comic series. He was known for his quick wit, his generosity, his integrity, and his kind and compassionate spirit. A small family Memorial service was held on Thursday, July 17, at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens on St. Simon's Island, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to 2 MLK Drive, Suite 1252, Atlanta, GA 30334 to GA Natural Resources Foundation c/o Weekend for Wildlife.



