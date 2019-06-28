CROSS, David Austin Born Christmas Day, December 25, 1942 in Basking Ridge, NJ. David was the son of the late John Austin Cross and wife Louise Swenson Cross. Survived by his wife of 54 years Regina Fortenberry Cross, his brother Robert (Sylvia) Cross of Florida, four children, Cynthia (Peter) Schmidt of Cleveland, GA, David (Shawn) Cross of Suwanee, GA, Eric (Dana) Cross of Dacula, GA and Deborah Cross Self (Steve Johnston) of Atlanta, GA. David passed on June 25th, 2019 surrounded by his family. David is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Joshua (Dee) Schmidt, Mike Schmidt, Ashley (Brent) Dewalt, Michelle Schmidt-Craine, Chase Cross, Blake Cross, Brady Cross, Tatum Cross, Sara Ann Self, John Self, Matthew Self and Megan Self. He was also blessed with 7 great grandchildren, an extended family and many friends. As a young man he was an active Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He and his father were one of the first Father & Son teams to receive the Order of the Arrow. David went on to spend many memorable summers at Philmont Boy Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico as a Ranger and Leader. He remained active in Boy Scouts for many years donating his time and skills to his sons and grandson's efforts in Scouting. David was an accomplished home builder in DeKalb and Gwinnett Counties and in retirement you could find him at the Suwanee Home Depot where he had many friends and he loved to help people. He was active for many years searching for native American artifacts, collecting wildflowers and growing orchids & azaleas. David's love of the outdoors was shared with his wife and children through the years with countless Boy Scout camping trips, fishing trips and fish fry's. Later, he and Regina spent many weekends fishing, walking waterfalls, searching for arrowheads, participating in archaeology, gardening and helping his kids anytime they needed his truck or help with projects around the house. If you would like to honor David with a gift to the Boy Scout Museum at Philmont, please send it to: Philmont Staff Association, 17 Deer Run Road Cimarron, NM 87714. Please gather with us to remember & celebrate his life at 11:00 am Saturday, June 29th at Wages & Sons Funeral Home 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery for those that wish to join the family graveside. A reception will follow at The 1818 Club 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019