David Cushing
CUSHING, David Joseph David Joseph Cushing, age 58, of Monroe, GA, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 following a long and hard battle of kidney disease and cancer. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Henry F. Cushing, Jr. (Hank) and brother Stephen Cushing. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, his mother Ann Cushing of Monroe, GA, sister Jean (Don) Sherrill of Dacula, GA, sister-in-law Bea Cushing, Hartwell, GA, nephew Nick Sherrill, Dacula, GA, and nieces Bonnie Cushing, Loganville, GA and Rachel Sherrill, Okinawa, Japan. David was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He spent most of his childhood traveling with his family wherever his dad was transferred with the military. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Grenada conflict. He continued his travels to Germany and Egypt. After his military service he became a certified automotive master technician. David was an avid reader, enjoyed scuba diving and playing trivia. He was loved and cared for by many. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kidney Foundation or Cancer Society.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
