DANHOF, David David Jay Danhof, 56, born January 31, 1964 in Grand Rapids, MI, passed away May 28, 2020 in Atlanta, GA due to COVID-19. He is survived by Anne (Wood) Danhof and their daughters, Maggie (18) and Allison (16), his parents, Calvin and Kathryn Danhof, and siblings, Bill (Julie) Danhof, Elizabeth (David) Lock, Kathy (Herve) Camelin, and nephews Colton, Matt, Drew, Mitchell, Kevin, Jason and the Wood family in Georgia. David was a graduate of Grand Rapids Christian High School and Purdue University who settled in Atlanta to pursue a successful career in commercial real estate. Independent and driven from the very beginning, David lived his life with boundless energy. Loyal, loving and giving to his dear daughters, family, and vast group of friends, David was always quick to share a laugh, lend a hand, or be that shoulder to cry on for anyone who needed him. A man with a gentle soul and constant faith, David was an active member of the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta and participated in multiple missions to Kenya where he installed water filtration systems. Having a passion for cars, David spent countless hours tinkering on his classic Porsches and served a number of years as a driving instructor at Road Atlanta and at the Porsche and Mercedes tracks in Atlanta and Birmingham. David enjoyed annual ski trips with friends, boating, and was a passionate supporter of college basketball, particularly Purdue. A small service will be held in Atlanta and a memorial service will be held this summer in Grand Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Peachtree Rd. United Methodist Church - Water for Kenya Project, 3180 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA or the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.