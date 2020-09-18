DECKER, David David John Decker, 83, of DeKalb County, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on September 13, 2020. He was born in 1937 in Fond du Lac, WI to Andrew H. Decker and Dorothy Barr Decker. David grew up in Beloit, WI and graduated from Beloit College with a degree in chemistry. He served two years in the U.S. Army. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. A multifaceted man, he was interested in many things and a collector of many things. He was a Master Birder, and birding was one of his many passions. He counted more than 1,400 bird species on his life list. He was a Master Naturalist, a Master Gardener and a former president of the Rockdale County Master Gardeners. He loved music, particularly classical and jazz, but also rock. He loved football, golf, travel and spending time with family. He was intrigued by what his family was up to, always encouraging everyone to do and become their best. Always asking how he could help. He began his career in the chemical industry in Chicago and was transferred to Atlanta in 1970, where he was Southeast Chemical Sales Manager for Angus Chemical Company. David retired in 2000 from Georgia Marble Company where he was District Sales Manager. He is survived by his wife, Martha Hudson Decker; son Randy (Cynthia) Decker and grandson Andrew Decker of Asheville, NC; daughter Christy Francis Zimbric (Joe) and granddaughter Alyson Francis of Stockbridge and grandson Michael (Marleigh) Francis of Senoia. He also is survived by his stepson Leighton (Michele) Sawyer, grandchildren Caitlyn, Charles and Phillip Sawyer of Oakwood, and C. J. Sawyer (Megan) of Auburn, GA, and his brother Paul (Linda) Decker of Atlanta. David also was enchanted by his great-grandchildren: Ellie, Ben and Drew Sawyer, and Sophia and Madelyn Francis. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother John Decker. David was a member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church. Due to current restrictions, the immediate family will celebrate David's life at a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to American Birding Association, PO Box 744, Delaware City, DE 19706. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.



