DENNISON, David Barron David Barron Dennison passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. David was born on February 4, 1922 in Atlanta, GA to Lucile McDade Dennison and Hubert Eugene Dennison. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Katharine Roberts Dennison, two sisters, Diane Dennison and Lucile Keenan, and two daughters, Denise Fulford and Angel Dennison. He is survived by his sister Jean Brooks, and children Lucile Clotfelter, David (Lynn) Dennison, Cookie (Russ) Daniel, Holly (Dave) Kelly, Meri (Neal) Pitts, and Jeanie (Tim) Cupp, 21 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren. David attended Boys High in Atlanta and received his undergraduate and medical degrees at Emory University. After a short tour of duty near the end of World War II, he practiced medicine in Atlanta until his retirement. He was a dedicated physician and worked hard to care for his patients and provide for his large family. He often said that his marriage to Katharine was his greatest accomplishment. A private family service will be held graveside at 2 PM, on Sep. 5, at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 3, 2019