EGAN, David David Joseph Egan, 37, of Smyrna, GA, passed away September 18, 2019. He was born August 15, 1982, in Houston, Texas to Richard Egan and the late Karen Kelly Egan. David grew up in Spring, Texas with many weekend family trips to Lake Livingston. David was first chair trumpet in band and an avid golfer from a young age, winning golf tournaments against men who had played their entire lives. David attended Texas Tech where he earned both a degree in Finance and an MBA one year later. David was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, where he enjoyed the tailgates and parties with his PIKE brothers. David was employed by Lockheed Martin for 13 years in both Fort Worth, Texas and Marietta, Georgia where he served several financial positions supporting the C-130, F-16 and F-35 program and was a graduate of the Lockheed Martin Finance Leadership Development Program. David was clever and ardent at work, finding financial research both rewarding and enjoyable. David will be remembered as a fun-loving guy who was often the life of the party. He was an ace golfer who loved his weekend rounds with friends and his family golf tournaments. David enjoyed deep conversations about everything from finance to politics to life in general. His intensity was lightened by a smile that made his eyes sparkle and a friendly demeanor that made him approachable and easy-going. He was both a trusted confidant and a mischievous cohort to many. David will be sorely missed by his family and all those lives who he touched throughout the years. He is survived by his father; Richard Egan, and brother; Michael Egan. Services will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at Klein Funeral Homes & Memorial, in Spring, Texas, at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery and is open to any who would like to attend. Donations in David's name can be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch at www.calfarley.org/boysranch/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019