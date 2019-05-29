ERDMAN, David Lee David Lee Erdman passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. David was born on July 28, 1958, in Brooklyn, New York. On June 18, 1988, he married Janet Ham and they were blessed with one daughter, Allison Caroline Erdman Gregoire (Brian). He is also survived by his father, Robert Erdman and his brother, Jan Erdman, both of Lake Wales, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edythe Wilder Erdman. David earned a B.A. in Political Science from Emory University (1980) and a Master of Science in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology (1982). David worked as a Director at Bellsouth Applied Technologies and was retired from Accenture as a Solution Architect. He was well respected for his abilities in management and technology. David was supported in his seventeen year brave battle with cancer by his Christian Faith and his loving wife and daughter. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11 am at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.giving.mskcc.org. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019