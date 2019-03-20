FETTERS, David Eugene David Eugene Fetters dies this past Thursday at his home in Dunwoody, where he had happily lived since 1982. David was born in 1930, a depression child, to Top Vernon and Helen Fetters in Yonkers, NY at Boulder Place. He was their only child, however, their house was always full of children from relatives and family that could not care for their own children due to the extreme difficulties caused by the depression. David graduated from the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania in Chemistry and a two-year stint in the Army, where he was honorably discharged and revered for his picture taking and serving up of delicious pancakes. While in the Army, he courted and married Carol Jean Cole in 1956 who was also from Yonkers. They spent their honeymoon camping on Lake George, NY at a place that is now known as Honeymoon Rock. From that point forward, he was hired by DuPont de Nemours Company and was transferred to the most lovely spot, Martinsburg, WV. While in that little town, they became central figures of the Church and the social life of Martinsburg. During residency there, they gave birth to a beautiful daughter, Lynne Carol in 1957, and a bouncy baby boy, Glenn David, in 1961. As time progressed, so did the Fetters family. In 1972, they moved from one sleepy little town in WV to move to the lovely small town of Briarcliff, NY. From Briarcliff they made their final move to Dunwoody, GA, where David and Carol became an integral part of the Holy Innocents community. Not only was he active in the Church, an active participant of foyers, but also as a chemist in the school setting up all the lab experiments. He touched so many hearts and minds of all those that he came in contact with. David is survived by his son Glenn, his daughter-in-law Amy, and their sons David and Robert, Robert's wife Amy and newly born great granddaughter Rosie, his daughter Lynne's family, son-in-law Tom and David's grandchildren - Keely, married to Sam Rock and great grandson Sam, Tom Jr and his wife Ashley and Connor with Lauren. David was a wonderful and beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be incredibly missed, but never forgotten. He remains in all our hearts and minds forever. Services for David Fetters will be held at Holy Innocents Church on Saturday, March 23rd at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Audubon Society. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary