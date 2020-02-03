|
FREEMAN, DAVID David Paul "D.P." Freeman, 74, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep at his favorite place, the pond, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A Sumter native and former Elks Exalted Ruler, he was a son of the late E.L. Sr. and the late Annie Will Randall Freeman. He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia "Dawn" Long (Jon) and Tricia "Michelle" Ballew (Jimmy), both of Cumming, Ga; five grandchildren, Hayden and Kendall Long, and Bailee, Cody and Jake Ballew; a sister, Kay Freeman Driggers (Bynum) of Raleigh, NC; a brother, Edwin Lee Freeman, Jr. (Shirley) of Pendleton, SC; and lifelong friend, Elsie White of Manning SC. His entrepreneurial spirit led him down many career paths. Among these were Freeman Dodge in Sumter and later Brothers Motorcars in Atlanta, with a variety of endeavors in between. He will forever be remembered for his huge heart, generous spirit and his passion for his animals. His greatest joy in life was being "Pappy" to his five grandchildren. Per his wishes, D.P. was cremated with his family planning to spread his ashes at a Celebration of Life at a later date. For those wishing to honor his memory, the family is asking that donations be made in his name to Sumter SPCA; www.sumterscspca.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 3, 2020