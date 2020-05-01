|
GARRETT, David M. David M. Garrett, 75, passed away at home in Roswell, GA, on April 7, 2020. He was born in Albany, GA on Nov. 15, 1944 to Marion and Doris Garrett of Union City, TN. His father, a Presbyterian minister, served many different churches, and the family moved around the US, living in Tennessee, Iowa, California, and Indiana. David joined the army during the Vietnam War and was stationed first in Berlin with Company F 40th Armor, Berlin Brigade, "Turner Tankers", then at headquarters in Heidelberg. After three years in Germany, he returned to Indiana where he received his MA in economics at Indiana University. David worked at the Eastman Kodak Co. for 24 years and had a remarkable career: he started as an economist, worked as a foreign exchange trader, then moved into market research. In 1992 he became the head of market research for Asia-Pacific region, living first in Tokyo, Japan, then in Singapore, before moving to Atlanta in 1999 to work for the Coca-Cola Co. After retirement David used his skills to do volunteer work, including two mission trips to Tanzania to help provide solar power to church buildings and villages. He also went on several pilgrimages, including walking from Rome to Assisi, an accomplishment he never stopped talking about. David had a deep passion for education and learning and an endless well of enthusiasm for understanding meanings and concepts. His abiding interest in the primary motivator of man in the modern world drove him into economics, where his ideas and insights were highly regarded. He passed his love of books and his curiosity of the world onto his children, whom he loved with a deep, abiding faith. David is survived by his wife, Marjorie Sutton Garrett, his four sons, Philip (Kara) of Floyds Knob, IN, Thomas of San Francisco, CA, Gregory (Jill) and Sean (Sarah) of Atlanta, GA as well as his two beloved granddaughters, Greer and Reina. A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in the near future.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020