|
|
GARRISON, David Merrill David Merrill Garrison of Marietta died August 26, 2019 after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death. David was born September 17, 1967 and was 51 years old. He is survived by his three daughters, Merrill Garrison, Hope Garrison, and Sadie Garrison, his former wife and mother of his children, Ashley Napier, mother and step-father Carol and William (Bill, Jr.) Callaway, his father and step-mother Robert (Bob) and Lu Garrison, his brothers Jeffrey (Jennie) Garrison and John (Veronica) Garrison, his step-sister Lisa (Al) Stone, his step-brothers William (Bill, III) (Karen) Callaway and Jack (Michelle) Callaway as well as numerous and much loved nieces, nephews and cousins. David graduated from the Darlington School. He attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity, and he graduated from Kennesaw State University. He was the founder of the Great American Soup Company ("Soups On") and was in entertainment management. David had a bright, creative mind and was involved in many entrepreneurial ventures during his lifetime. The family would like to specially thank Dr. William Jonas and his team of health and office professionals at the Piedmont Cancer Institute and the staff at Piedmont Hospital for their kind and capable care of David. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 5th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Mayes Ward Funeral Home, Church Street, Marietta, Ga. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3380 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Kennesaw, GA 30144 or to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019