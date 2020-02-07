Services
David Gibson


1947 - 2020
David Gibson Obituary
GIBSON, David Francis David Francis Gibson, 72, of Macon, GA, passed away on February 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Rev. Francis W. Gibson and Johnnie Gibson of Columbus, Georgia. David is survived by his daughters, Nikki Zurek (Alan) and Amanda Butler (Frank); brother, Steve Gibson (Jolinda); sisters, Emily Gibson (David Long) and Nancy Owens (Woody); threegrandchildren; nephews and friends. David worked with Delta Airlines for 28 years. Per David's request, there will be no public service held, but if anyone would like to express their condolences, please contact Emily Gibson, 824 Gaylemont Cir., Decatur, GA 30033or [email protected] Please visit www.hartsmort.comto express condolences. Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
