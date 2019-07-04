|
|
GILLEY, David Reginald David Reginald Gilley of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019.?He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas and Agnes Gilley.?He was a member of Misty Creek Community Church.?Survivors include his loving wife of 11 years, Debra Gilley; son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Allison Gilley of Roswell, GA; sister, Patricia Maxwell of Newnan, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Lynn Gilley of Taos, NM; Alan and Cindy Gilley of Alpharetta, GA; Sister-in-law and husband Sandy and Dennis Hope of Murfreesboro, AR.?The funeral service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs. Rev. Stephen Streett officiating.?The family will receive friends directly before the funeral at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.The service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his name be made to, Panther Missionary Church, c/o Reverend Dean Penland, PO Box 621, Panther, WV 24872
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 4, 2019