Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:45 AM
First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs
David Gilley Obituary
GILLEY, David Reginald David Reginald Gilley of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019.?He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas and Agnes Gilley.?He was a member of Misty Creek Community Church.?Survivors include his loving wife of 11 years, Debra Gilley; son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Allison Gilley of Roswell, GA; sister, Patricia Maxwell of Newnan, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Lynn Gilley of Taos, NM; Alan and Cindy Gilley of Alpharetta, GA; Sister-in-law and husband Sandy and Dennis Hope of Murfreesboro, AR.?The funeral service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs. Rev. Stephen Streett officiating.?The family will receive friends directly before the funeral at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.The service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his name be made to, Panther Missionary Church, c/o Reverend Dean Penland, PO Box 621, Panther, WV 24872
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 4, 2019
