GILMARTIN, David Michael David Michael Gilmartin, age 84, Atlanta, died November 3, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ. Following high school, he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. His last full time employment was as Vice President of Sales at Bekins Moving & Storage. He lived in South Florida for many years, and moved to Atlanta in the late 1980's where he met his wife Darlyne. In retirement, they moved to The Villages, Florida for 12 years before returning to Atlanta. At the time of his death, he lived at Huntcliff Summit, where he was the immediate past president of the residents' association. Dave enjoyed golf, bridge, poker, movies, books, computers and most of all, being with his family. His sense of humor continued through his brief illness when he asked the visiting priest who administered last rites if he was "good to go". Survivors include his wife, Darlyne Schoenberg Gilmartin; son, Kevin (Melissa) Gilmartin, Atlanta; daughter, Kelly Gilmartin, Florida; stepdaughters: Karen (Thomas) White, Atlanta and Sharna (Andrew) Sloan, North Carolina; Grandchildren, Meghan, Kelsey (Austin), Christopher, Devin, Mason, Caden, Joshua (Michelle), Kelly (Bobby), Ashley, Austin, Michael, David, Liane (Metin), Allison (Darrell), Brittany, Mallory (Patrick), and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Gilmartin. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church or the . Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Roswell. Commital service to follow at Crest Lawn Cemetery, Atlanta. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019