GOODSON, III, David Spencer David Spencer Goodson, III, of Atlanta, GA passed away on Dec. 26, 2019 with his family by his side. A resident of Atlanta, GA for the past 43 years, David was born in Washington, DC to David Spencer Goodson, Jr. and Katherine Elizabeth on October 12, 1940. His academic career began at the Georgia Institute of Technology, featuring glorious times at the Chi Phi fraternity. It was interrupted when duty called and he served our country in the Air Force, but on return he added to his pedigree with an MBA from Georgia State. He leveraged this into a successful career regulating S&Ls - donning a signature mustache that swelled his influence. During this period, he pursued romance and won the hand of the prized Anita Golem of North Tonawanda, NY. Married in Andrews, NC in 1970, they produced 2 stallions in David Spencer Goodson IV and Christopher Ryan Goodson. With his influence, they have gone on to marry and build amazing families with 5 grandchildren. Along this road, David developed priceless friendships and countless passions, a rich and happy life. David was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elizabeth "Betti" Martin, sister-in-law Marybelle Goodson, and is survived by wife, sons, daughter-in-laws Jennifer and Katherine, brothers and sisters Bill (Denise) Goodson of Lancaster, Virginia, and Nancy (Tom) Goodson Lee of Bluffton, SC, Grandchildren David Spencer V (Quin), Annabelle, Daniel, Maddox and William "Hayes". A gathering will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Chapel Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319, on Jan. 2, 2020 at 2 PM. Casual attire requested as well as shorts for the men if the weather permits. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the (Chi Phi Foundation or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta). The family of David wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Terry and Mary Beth (you know who you are).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019
