HARRIS, David A. Captain David Allen Harris, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on August 01, 2019. His Celebration Of Life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Rev. Gregory Sutton, Pastor, Officiating. Rev David Godbolt, Eulogist. Entombment Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Viewing TOMORROW Friday, August 23, 2019 at Iconium Baptist Church, 1050 McDaniel Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM with a wake starting at 7:00 PM, Rev. Russell Stephens, Pastor. Funeral services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home (ATLANTA CHAPEL), 923 McDaniel Street, Atlanta, GA 30310, (404) 963-5634. www.wgmurrayandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019