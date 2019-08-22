Services
William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home
923 McDaniel Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 963-5634
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iconium Baptist Church
1050 McDaniel Street SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Wake
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Iconium Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
534 Fairburn Road NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Harris Obituary
HARRIS, David A. Captain David Allen Harris, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on August 01, 2019. His Celebration Of Life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331, Rev. Gregory Sutton, Pastor, Officiating. Rev David Godbolt, Eulogist. Entombment Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Viewing TOMORROW Friday, August 23, 2019 at Iconium Baptist Church, 1050 McDaniel Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM with a wake starting at 7:00 PM, Rev. Russell Stephens, Pastor. Funeral services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home (ATLANTA CHAPEL), 923 McDaniel Street, Atlanta, GA 30310, (404) 963-5634. www.wgmurrayandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now