|
|
HEINZMANN, David Arthur David Arthur Heinzmann, 84 of Sandy Springs, died March 22. Dave was the son of Arthur Heinzmann and Margaret Saltenberger Heinzmann. He was born in Williamsport PA. and was a graduate of Greensboro (NC) High School, class of 1953 and N C State University (Chemical Engineering) in 1957. He was employed by Babcock & Wilcox as a start up field service engineer from 57-65. He retired in 2000 after 35 years of service with The McBurney Corp. in Atlanta. He enjoyed 18 years of N. GA mountain living in Sautee before returning to Sandy Springs in 2017. Dave enjoyed duplicate bridge and golf, and took great pride in playing with his MacGregor clubs, received in 1953 as a graduation gift, all his life. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Kaye Cumbie Heinzmann, daughter Karen Heinzmann of Fairlie, VT, daughter and son-in-law Jill and Chris Smith, and grand daughter Sydney Smith, all of Sandy Springs, GA, sister-in-law Joye Cumbie of Colorado Springs, CO, and nieces Donna Cunningham of Grand Bay, AL and Cathy Cumbie McClintock (Ferd) of Grand Bay, AL and many nieces and nephews. No service is planned at this time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2020