Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
HENSON, David Charles David Charles Henson, age 50, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital. A resident of Haywood County for the majority of his life and resided in Atlanta, GA for 26 years, he was the son of Charles and Janice Frady Henson of Canton. David was a 1988 graduate of Pisgah High School serving as "Band of Bears" drum major. He was a 1992 graduate of Wake Forest University with a B.A. in history and also earned his MFA in Interior Design from Savannah School of Art and Design. David was owner of David Henson Interiors and formerly of Henson & Henson Homes, a design shop in Atlanta. He was named Atlanta Homes and Lifestyle Top Twenty Designers under 40. David participated in many designer showhouses including the prestigious Atlanta Symphony Showhouse in 2004, 2005, and 2006. He was featured on HGTV's Designer Challenge and WTBS's Movie and Makeover. His work was published in numerous publications including Southern Living, Vernada, Southern Accents, and The Atlanta Journal Constitution. David participated in numerous charitable causes including benefits for the , Project Open Hand, and The Carlos Museum in Atlanta, GA In addition to his parents, he is survived by his partner, Walter Denning, of Canton, NC. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, on Saturday, March 7, in the Canton chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Reverend Matt Rhea officiating. Burial will follow at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haywood Community College Foundation, 185 Freedlander Drive, Clyde, NC 28721. The care of Mr. Henson has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2020
