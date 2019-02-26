HUDAK, David L. David L. Hudak, 79, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on February 21, 2019. Dave was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 1, 1939 to Stephen Edward Hudak and Anna Bonyak Hudak. He graduated from Butler High School in 1957 and from Grove City College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1961. In 1964, he married the former, Nancy Jean Kennedy, also from Butler, Pennsylvania. Following college, Dave commenced a 42-year career in the steel industry with the Jones and Laughlin Steel Company, working in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland and eventually Atlanta, where he retired. Dave was a longtime member of both the Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the Cherokee Town and Country Club. Dave was known for leading the music each Sunday at the Seekers adult Sunday school class and for his love of fishing, gardening and serving the community. He was also a member of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology and the Atlanta Civil War Round Table. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Hudak; his daughter Laura Hudak Daniel McKenna and her husband Matt, of Alpharetta, Georgia; his son Charles Andrew Hudak and his wife Julie of Dunwoody, Georgia; and five beloved grandchildren Caroline Hudak, Charlie Daniel, Chad Hudak, Grace McKenna and William Hudak. Additionally, Dave was one of seven children in his family and is survived by his sister, Patrice Erkman Crowe of Butler, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, February 28 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, with a reception to follow in the Williams Room at the church. Memorials can be sent to the Music Department at Peachtree Presbyterian Church or to a . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary