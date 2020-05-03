|
KOLB, David Lee David Lee Kolb, age 81, of Oak Brook, Illinois, died peacefully on April 2, 2020. David was born on February 5, 1939 in Charleston, West Virginia, to Karl Oliver Kolb and Mary Elizabeth Horton. He is a graduate of West Virginia University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Richmond and a Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law. David served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at Mohawk Industries, Inc. Under David's leadership, Mohawk became a public company, entered the Fortune 500, and received numerous awards and recognition for management excellence. David also served on the boards of Chromcraft Revington Douglas, Inc., Paxar Corporation, and Aaron's, Inc., as well as numerous industry groups. David focused his philanthropic efforts on education. In addition to his financial contributions to academic institutions across the country, David served on the Board of Trustees at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven, Georgia, and the Mount Vernon School and the Schenck School in Sandy Springs, Georgia. David is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Susan Barbara Kolb, née Long; their children Kristopher and Alexander; his children Mark (Sarah) Kolb, Karin Kolb, Matthew (Melissa "Misty") Kolb, and Michael Kolb; his seven grandchildren and their families; and many relatives, friends, and loved ones. The Kolb family held a private family service in Oak Brook, Illinois. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. (630) 323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020