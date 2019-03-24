LANNER, David David Lanner, 68, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Hans and Mildred Lanner. David went to grade school in Willoughby Hills and was active in Little League and scouting. He had a nice singing voice, often singing solos at school concerts. His family went camping at such beautiful sites as the Adirondacks, the Smoky Mountains, and the Grand Canyon. In junior high and Willoughby South High School, he was on the track team; he specialized in the high hurdles and broke several records. He graduated from high school in 1969 and from Denison University in 1973. He attended Emory Law School in Atlanta, graduating in 1976. He had been practicing law in Atlanta ever since. He loved being outdoors, whether stargazing, watching baseball, or hiking at Cloudland Canyon State Park. He enjoyed woodworking and was a talented photographer. After Ann retired in 2015, she and David traveled, took classes, and attended plays. He is survived by his wife, Ann Lanner; his son, David Lanner, Jr.; sisters Christine Rehark (Norm) and Pinna Spelic (Rick); brother Karl Lanner; cousins Molly Nikkila, Jane Sterland (Mark), Carita Lanner (Tom Kovala), and Margareta Lanner-Hagentoft (Carl-Eric Hagentoft); brothers-in-law Joe Hodges (Betsy) and Neil Hodges; his beloved nieces and nephews in Cleveland and Atlanta; and his dear relatives in Finland and Sweden. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 515 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, Ga 30030. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary