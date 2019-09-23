|
LOBEL, David "Danny" David "Danny" Lobel, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on September 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Lobel; his children: Robyn Lobel Anshell, Scott Lobel (Diane), Wendy Lobel (Stephen), Vicki Beton (Bobby); sister, Julie Stahlman; and grandchildren Jamie, Becca, Sami, Shawn, Lexi, Kaylie, Ryan, Rachel, and Jacob. A graveside service will be held today, Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Hirsch Minkowicz officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in David's name to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, PO Box 821, Alpharetta, Georgia; www.angelsrescue.org. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Sign the guestbook online at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 23, 2019