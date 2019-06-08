LYLE, Jr., David A. David A. Lyle, Jr., age 87, of Tucker, Ga., died Thursday, June 6, 2019. His funeral will be Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2 pm in Rehoboth Baptist Church, Tucker, Ga., with Rev. Troy Bush officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. David was a retired manager for International Dairy Queen, a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church for over 60 years where he was a deacon during that time. He loved the Lord, loved to garden and was a resident of Tucker for over 65 years. Survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Bill Brand of Dawsonville, Ga., Donna and Warren Piper of Homer, Ga., Beverly and Gary Wise of Lawrenceville, Ga., grandchildren and their spouses, Chad and Ashley Brand, Thomas Piper, Bobbie and John Lewis, Rachel and Chris Parsons, Rebekah and Jared Lucas, Garrett Wise, great grandchildren, Serenity and Micah Brand, Elijah and Mary Grace Brand, Daniel Lucas and his sister, Frances Thrailkill of Lilburn. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org) or the Gideons International (www.gideons.org.com. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 until 8 pm at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary