MCAULEY, DAVID David Charles McAuley of Roswell, GA passed away August 24th after a long illness. He was 81. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Alma McAuley, daughters Kerry McAuley, Jane McAuley, and Kelly McAuley Etheridge (Matt), son David H. McAuley, and grandchildren Kay Salomon, Lily & Mac Holmes, and Luke, Charlotte, and Drew Etheridge. A native of Bronx, NY, Dave served in the United States Marine Corps and is a graduate of Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. After moving to Atlanta in 1964, he had a long career in sales and marketing in the consumer textiles industry. Dave spent his semi-retirement enjoying his lifelong passion for tennis, ultimately becoming a beloved team captain, coach, and youth instructor at Roswell Area Parks. A funeral mass will take place at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 29th at Saint Andrew Catholic Church at 675 Riverside Road, Roswell, GA with services provided by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors at 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075. The family will receive visitors at a reception following the service from 12 - 2 PM at Jane's. A burial ceremony with military honors will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In memoriam contributions can be made to the Dave McAuley Fund of the Atlanta Youth Tennis and Education Foundation, integrating tennis and education with the goal of developing under-resourced youth into college-level players. Go to www.aytef.org/donate (please make note of Dave McAuley in the "add special instructions" field atop the payment processing page). Or mail checks to AYETF/Dave McAuley Fund, 6075 The Corners Parkway, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019