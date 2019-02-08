Services
Resources
McNAIR, Jr., David Celebration of Life Service for Mr. David McNair Jr. will be held 11am Saturday Febuary 9, 2019. Riverdale Christain Church 1064 Bethsaida Rd. Riverdale, GA. 30296. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Pastor John B. Clark officiating. Family will receive relatives and friends TODAY from 6-8pm for the visitation. He leaves to cherish his memories: Wife, Tracee McNair; Niece/Daughter Kodi Nix; Mother, Betty Snype McNair; Brother, Michael; Sister Cathy and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW Riverdale, GA. 30296 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019
