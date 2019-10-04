|
MOORE, David David B. Moore, Sr., age 95 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 12 PM, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Mr. Moore served his country honorably in the United States Army during World War II, earning multiple medals including three bronze battle stars. He retired from the Railway Express Railroad and C&S Bank. Mr. Moore was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a faithful member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Moore; and parents, Hugh Jefferson and Norma Kathline (Morris) Moore. Mr. Moore is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marie Flowers Moore; son and daughter in law, David "Rusty" and Annie (Davis) Moore, Jr. of Jasper; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 2299 Rosebud Rd. SW, Grayson, GA 30017. The family will receive friends 10 AM - 12 PM, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019