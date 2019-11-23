|
MYERS, David On November 18, 2019, David Matthew Myers of Roswell, GA, passed away due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Dave was born on March 16, 1951 in Dayton, OH, to Richard and Marjorie (Bussdicker) Myers. He grew up in Dayton and graduated from Wittenberg University, after which he had a long career in the printing industry with DuPont and Pitman Company. Dave was a beloved husband, father and friend, and he will be remembered warmly for his sense of humor, his contagious laugh, and for his easy way with people. A natural athlete, he played sports, especially golf, his whole life, and he loved cheering on the Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patricia Marshall Myers, mother Marjorie, brother Jeff Myers (Kris), sister Ann Snyder (George), daughter Jessica Myers Rodbell (Andrew), son Joshua Matthew Myers (Susanne), and five grandchildren.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019