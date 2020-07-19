David Napier

NAPIER, David Lynn David Lynn Napier, age 62, died on July 13, 2020. He was the husband of Julie Napier with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Sevierville, Tennessee, David earned a business degree from the University of Tennessee. He was a Customer Operations Manager at Lexmark Global Services. David was a member of the Johns Creek Presbyterian and attended Northpoint Community Church. He cherished family time and coaching each of his children's baseball, softball, and soccer teams. He will be remembered for his love of God and dedication to his family. He was predeceased in death by his mother Betty Napier, father Lee Napier, sister Susan Pickel and infant brother Edward Napier. David is survived by his wife, children; Emily, Sam, and Ben; sister, Rose Ann Napier and brother, Donnie Napier (wife Susie Napier). Uncle Tom Trotter, Aunt Sue Celestin and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Service details will be announced in the coming weeks. Memorial donations may be made to "The Will to Live Foundation" online at will-to-live.org/product/davidnapier/
or by check sent to 5805 State Bridge R. #G212, Johns Creek, GA 30097. Donations made in David's honor will help support the increase in education and awareness of mental illnesses and their stigmas.