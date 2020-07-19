1/1
David Napier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPIER, David Lynn David Lynn Napier, age 62, died on July 13, 2020. He was the husband of Julie Napier with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Sevierville, Tennessee, David earned a business degree from the University of Tennessee. He was a Customer Operations Manager at Lexmark Global Services. David was a member of the Johns Creek Presbyterian and attended Northpoint Community Church. He cherished family time and coaching each of his children's baseball, softball, and soccer teams. He will be remembered for his love of God and dedication to his family. He was predeceased in death by his mother Betty Napier, father Lee Napier, sister Susan Pickel and infant brother Edward Napier. David is survived by his wife, children; Emily, Sam, and Ben; sister, Rose Ann Napier and brother, Donnie Napier (wife Susie Napier). Uncle Tom Trotter, Aunt Sue Celestin and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Service details will be announced in the coming weeks. Memorial donations may be made to "The Will to Live Foundation" online at will-to-live.org/product/davidnapier/ or by check sent to 5805 State Bridge R. #G212, Johns Creek, GA 30097. Donations made in David's honor will help support the increase in education and awareness of mental illnesses and their stigmas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved