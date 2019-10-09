|
NEAL, II, David Clinton David Clinton Neal, II age 34, of Alpharetta, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his father, David Clinton Neal. He is survived by his mother, Linda Neal; three sons, Nathan, Dylan and Tyler Neal; sisters, Christy Sutton (Gary); Katie Morgan (Sean); Kelly Neal (Ute); and five nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the funeral home chapel. The Neal family will receive friends from 10 AM, until the time of the service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019