Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandy Plains Baptist Church
Marietta, GA
View Map
NUNN, David Allen David Allen Nunn died in his home on May 3, 2019, in Marietta. He was 72. He served in the US Army for 20 years and retired in 1989, where he began his second career as owner & operator of AA Pet Kennel in Marietta, GA with his wife, Jane Nunn. Mr. Nunn is survived by his wife, Jane, his son David Michael, his step sons Sean & Alex Edwards, his siblings John & Bob Nunn and Karen Caruso, and his two grandchildren Colten & Lauren Nunn. Mr. Nunn's memorial service will take place on May 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Sandy Plains Baptist Church in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Smiling Dog Rescue organization at www.paypal.me/smilingdogresuce.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
