COPLON, David Samuel David Samuel Coplon, 69, of Marietta, passed away May 12, 2020. Mr. Coplon was born in Birmingham, AL and was the son of the late, Israel and Sarah Coplon. He graduated from the University of Alabama Birmingham, with a degree in Accounting. David was a long-time member of Congregation Etz Chaim. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and will be missed dearly by those that knew him. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Paula L. Coplon, daughter, Cheryl Howell (James), son, Jonathan Coplon (Brooke), grandson, Evan James Howell, sisters, Leah Safer, Sherry Levy, Judy Coplon, and brother, Marvin Coplon. Interment services will be private at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020
