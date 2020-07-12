1/1
David Seibert
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEIBERT, David David Gilpin Seibert, a resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia, died on July 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 29, 1941, the son of Cletus Ben Seibert and Anna Gilpin Seibert. Mr. Seibert is survived by his wife, Deborah Bauch Seibert, two sons, Andrew David Seibert (Lisa) and Christopher Bauch Seibert (Heather), one sister, Barbara Seibert Glenn, three grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Cletus Albert Seibert and John Nevada Seibert, and a son, Benjamin Gilpin Seibert. In 1974 Mr. Seibert moved to Georgia from New Orleans and quickly developed an interest in Georgia's history and early architecture. He traveled extensively throughout the state, documenting and photographing the over 3500 historical markers for the state's Digital Library of Georgia and publishing an annual updated listing for the state. In 2013 he published Georgia Scenes, a book of photography of lesser-known early homes and historical sites in Georgia and was working on a second book before his death. Mr. Seibert was awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution's Historic Preservation Medal in 2015 for his long-term contributions to the field of historical preservation. Only five Georgians have ever received this award. Mr. Seibert had a long-time interest in Ferrari automobiles, and in addition to numerous magazine articles he had written wrote two books on Ferrari history. In 2003 he served as Guest Curator at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, for an exhibition titled "La Bella Macchina: the Art of Ferrari." He created and managed two racing series for Ferrari North America, and had been the creator and administrator of the Cavallino Classic Competition, an annual racing event for historic Ferraris in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Seibert received a number of awards for his writing and documentation of Ferrari history, and in 2013 was one of the first individuals named to the "Order of the Cavalieri" by the Ferrari Club of America. Mr. Seibert served as the Chairman of the Sports Car Club of America's National Rally Board, and as a Steward for an event in the 1975 FIA World Rally Championship. As a driver he won five consecutive SCCA Divisional Rally championships. Mr. Seibert was a former President and Chairman of the American Lung Association of Georgia and was presented the organization's "Triumph Award" in 2003. He was named a "Board Member for Life," only the second individual to receive that honor. In 1991 he had undergone an experimental double lung transplant, and was one of the longest-lived survivors of that operation. Following that transplant Mr. Seibert retired from the IBM Corporation after a 28 year career. Mr. Seibert developed an interest in music at an early age and had played a variety of instruments, winning multiple state-wide awards in piano competition while in high school. He believed music was an ideal medium for self-expression, and in the past few years had been creating an aural collage, using musical tracks to describe the events in his life. The project was unfinished at the time of his death. Private services for the immediate family only will be held at the Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, followed by burial at Arlington Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be scheduled in the coming months for friends and extended family members to come together to share memories of their friendship with David. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Nuci Phillips Memorial Foundation in Athens, Georgia or the Order of Carmelite Nuns in Savannah, Georgia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4042558511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sandy Springs Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved