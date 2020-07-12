SEIBERT, David David Gilpin Seibert, a resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia, died on July 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 29, 1941, the son of Cletus Ben Seibert and Anna Gilpin Seibert. Mr. Seibert is survived by his wife, Deborah Bauch Seibert, two sons, Andrew David Seibert (Lisa) and Christopher Bauch Seibert (Heather), one sister, Barbara Seibert Glenn, three grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Cletus Albert Seibert and John Nevada Seibert, and a son, Benjamin Gilpin Seibert. In 1974 Mr. Seibert moved to Georgia from New Orleans and quickly developed an interest in Georgia's history and early architecture. He traveled extensively throughout the state, documenting and photographing the over 3500 historical markers for the state's Digital Library of Georgia and publishing an annual updated listing for the state. In 2013 he published Georgia Scenes, a book of photography of lesser-known early homes and historical sites in Georgia and was working on a second book before his death. Mr. Seibert was awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution's Historic Preservation Medal in 2015 for his long-term contributions to the field of historical preservation. Only five Georgians have ever received this award. Mr. Seibert had a long-time interest in Ferrari automobiles, and in addition to numerous magazine articles he had written wrote two books on Ferrari history. In 2003 he served as Guest Curator at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, for an exhibition titled "La Bella Macchina: the Art of Ferrari." He created and managed two racing series for Ferrari North America, and had been the creator and administrator of the Cavallino Classic Competition, an annual racing event for historic Ferraris in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Seibert received a number of awards for his writing and documentation of Ferrari history, and in 2013 was one of the first individuals named to the "Order of the Cavalieri" by the Ferrari Club of America. Mr. Seibert served as the Chairman of the Sports Car Club of America's National Rally Board, and as a Steward for an event in the 1975 FIA World Rally Championship. As a driver he won five consecutive SCCA Divisional Rally championships. Mr. Seibert was a former President and Chairman of the American Lung Association
of Georgia and was presented the organization's "Triumph Award" in 2003. He was named a "Board Member for Life," only the second individual to receive that honor. In 1991 he had undergone an experimental double lung transplant, and was one of the longest-lived survivors of that operation. Following that transplant Mr. Seibert retired from the IBM Corporation after a 28 year career. Mr. Seibert developed an interest in music at an early age and had played a variety of instruments, winning multiple state-wide awards in piano competition while in high school. He believed music was an ideal medium for self-expression, and in the past few years had been creating an aural collage, using musical tracks to describe the events in his life. The project was unfinished at the time of his death. Private services for the immediate family only will be held at the Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, followed by burial at Arlington Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be scheduled in the coming months for friends and extended family members to come together to share memories of their friendship with David. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Nuci Phillips Memorial Foundation in Athens, Georgia or the Order of Carmelite Nuns in Savannah, Georgia.