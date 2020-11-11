SERRATO, David Roy



David Roy Serrato, passed away on November 5th, 2020 at the age of 62. David was born in Columbus Georgia in 1958 to Margaret Strickland Serrato and Jose Carlos Serrato, Jr. David graduated from Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia, and earned a BS in Geology from Georgia State University and an BS in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Southern California.



David was happy, warm and witty. He loved nature, boating, and scuba diving. In addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews, David will be greatly missed by his siblings Joseph, Daniel, Margaret, Virginia Serrato Johnston (Warwick), Benjamin (Stacie), Anita Serrato Dourron (Edward), and his former wife Ann Bell Serrato.



Following David's wishes, his ashes will become part of the coral reef.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store