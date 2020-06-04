SOBEK, David Edward David Edward Sobek passed away on May 30, 2020 in Roswell, GA, following a brief illness. He was 89. Mr. Sobek was born on September 4, 1930 in Braddock, PA, to his parents Edward and Anna Sobek. He graduated from Scott High School in North Braddock, PA and after joining the U.S. Army and serving in the 101st Airborne and the Signal Corps, attended the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University. He married the former Ellen Pekar in 1956, and the couple had two children, David and Dana. The Sobeks moved to Marietta, GA in 1977 and were founding members of the Catholic Church of St. Ann, where David served as a volunteer usher for over 35 years. He was also a life member of the Elks and the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Sobek had a 45 year career in the financial services industry, where he worked for Household Finance Corporation and BIazer Financial Services, before retiring from TRW in 1995. In his retirement years, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, reading and supporting his favorite football teams, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Mr. Sobek was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Ellen, and by his sisters Betty Lou Harman and Florence Smith. He is survived by his son, David Sobek (Page), of Marietta, GA, daughter Dana Rivard (Jean-Francois) of Cumming, GA, and three grandchildren, David Sobek, and Julia and Nicholas Rivard. Mr. Sobek's life will be celebrated during a private, family ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Catholic Church of St. Ann - Opening the Doors of Tomorrow Campaign, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062 or at www.st-ann.org.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.