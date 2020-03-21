|
THAYER, David William February 16, 1947 - February 29, 2020 Born in Youngstown, Ohio, David is survived by his two brothers, James and Thomas Robin Thayer. David was a Golden Gloves boxer in his youth. At 20 years old he met his life-long love Richard Rowland, who was 17. From the day they met, until Richard's death in 2007, the couple never spent a night apart. They worked the East coast antique circuit, collecting and selling in Ohio, New York, and Atlanta. It was on a trip to Atlanta that they were contracted to landscape and build stone structures for the renovation of Zoo Atlanta. A fourth generation stonemason, it was a natural fit for David. The couple settled in Atlanta, purchasing property in Cabbagetown (before it was hip), and transferred their deep artistic skills into creating Wonderfalls Of Atlanta. A stone and landscaping company, Wonderfalls transformed many public and private spaces in and around Atlanta with their unique stonework, ponds, waterfalls and gardens. David's death has many people lamenting the "end of an era," and indeed he and Richard represented some of the best aspects of what makes a community thrive and keeps life interesting and worthwhile. They were both artistic, sexual, feisty, confrontational, and generous and sought to turn their scars into joy and beauty for as many people as possible. Nonconforming, unconventional, and authentic, David was infinitely curious and a life-long student in many realms, especially anthropology, architecture, and history. A curmudgeon and fighter to the end, he was as rough hewed as the stone he laid. He was a fiercely loyal friend, with an immense heart, who lived life on his own terms and we are all deeply grateful for the beauty he built in this world, and the humor, challenges, and love he brought to our lives. To honor David's spirit, please make a donation to his favorite organization, Lost and Found, in support of their work for the LGBQT youth of Atlanta. www.lnfy.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2020