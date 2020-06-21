David Tomberlin

TOMBERLIN, David C. David Coyne Tomberlin passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2020 following a severe respiratory illness. David was born on January 27th, 1968 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA to Camilla Coyne Tomberlin and Don L. "Stumpy" Tomberlin. David grew up in Sandy Springs, GA and graduated from Riverwood High School in 1987. He attended The University of Georgia and Georgia State University. David grew up in the Episcopal church and loved his many years as an Acolyte at the Cathedral of St. Phillips. He became fascinated with computers and IT before it became commonplace in our world, and he started a company within a real estate development firm his father was a partner of. David later joined MRI, a real estate property management company, rising to the head of International Sales, and had many renowned clients including The World Trade Center. This career took him to Cleveland and Virginia for several years. In 2004 David grew weary of the Corporate life and moved to Tupper Lake, NY where he and Rusty established their much loved lake house affectionately named "Camp Runamok". David always had a love for cooking, and in 2006 turned that passion into the Well Dressed Food Company, a wholesale food company inspired by the Adirondacks in upper New York. After establishing an office in downtown Tupper Lake, customers began to want food items directly from the store, and from this was born the Well Dressed Food restaurant in 2014. David was the most caring and giving person anyone ever met. He wouldn't think twice about lending a helping hand or mentoring friends or his employees at Well Dressed Food. Over the years he became a much loved and respected member of the Tupper Lake community. He became a Board member of ARISE (Adirondack Residents Intent on Saving Their Economy), a member of Next Stop Tupper Lake and the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society. He is survived by his partner, Rusty Cronin, his parents, Don "Stumpy" Tomberlin and Camilla C. Tomberlin (Atlanta), his brother, Donald Tomberlin (Atlanta), his cousins: Travis Coyne (Atlanta), Melanie Coyne (Charlotte), Libby Coyne Boise (Atlanta), Becky Coyne Carspecken (Atlanta), and Kim Hart (Valdosta). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Tupper Lake Food Pantry c/o Well Dressed Food, 87 Park Street, Tupper Lake, NY 12986



