TRUE, David David Williams true, age 88, of Gainesville, GA passed away December 18, 2019. Born July 4, 1931, son of Laurence and Marion true of Shaker Heights, OH, he is survived by wife, Judy Napier true, brothers Melbern and wife Virginia (NH), Gilbert (OH), sister Lavinia (NH), nieces Kathy, Julie, Sarah and Lavinia, and nephews Scott, Geoffrey, and David. An Atlanta realtor, Dave eventually moved to North Georgia as a broker of commercial real estate and raw land acquisitions. He belonged to several County Chambers of Commerce and the Board of Directors for the Lake Lanier Association. A sports enthusiast, he was an avid snow and water skier, scuba diver, sailor, and enjoyed skeet shooting, tennis and golf. He was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, the Atlanta Ski Club, and the Southeastern Squash Racquets Association. The true's enjoyed local political and community activities and traveling to their seaside cottage overlooking Governor's Harbour, Eleuthera. He requested no services other than family gatherings to celebrate his life. Donations in his name may be made to the at www.altz.org. Arrangements are by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming GA. Go to www.mcdonaldandson.com for the obituary and to offer condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019