TWINING, David David Twining passed away peacefully at age 75. Raised in Fairview Park, OH, David attended the College of Wooster, the University of Virginia, and Case Western Reserve University. For more than 20 years, he taught History at Westminster College. David cherished his family and friends and will be remembered and missed by those whose lives he enhanced. He is survived by his wife, Lora; his sisters, Susan and Chris; his brother Steve; his three children, Rachel, Beverly and Matthew; and nine grandchildren. Celebration of Life services will be held at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA, on October 19, at 1 PM, and at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, in Lakewood, OH, on November 16, at 1 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019