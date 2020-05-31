Davis Beauford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Davis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEAUFORD, Davis Davis, Beauford age 80, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on May 22, 2020. He leaves to cherish memories, a devoted wife, Betty Davis, daughter, Greta F. Davis, son, Beauford L. Davis, granddaughter, Milan R. Davis, along with a host of family and friends. Beauford retired from United Parcel Service and enjoyed fishing, and jazz music. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levetts & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia 30034. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 2 5 PM. Masks will be required. A private grave side service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at 11 AM. Live stream will be available via the funeral home website for the viewing and funeral service. www.levettfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Service
11:00 AM
A private grave side service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved