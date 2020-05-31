BEAUFORD, Davis Davis, Beauford age 80, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on May 22, 2020. He leaves to cherish memories, a devoted wife, Betty Davis, daughter, Greta F. Davis, son, Beauford L. Davis, granddaughter, Milan R. Davis, along with a host of family and friends. Beauford retired from United Parcel Service and enjoyed fishing, and jazz music. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levetts & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia 30034. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 2 5 PM. Masks will be required. A private grave side service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at 11 AM. Live stream will be available via the funeral home website for the viewing and funeral service. www.levettfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.