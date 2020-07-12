KELLY, Davis Grayson Davis Grayson Kelly, 24, a resident of Birmingham, AL and Atlanta, GA passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Davis was born in 1995 in Mountain Brook, AL to Michelle and Kevin Kelly. He received his B.S. in Organismal Biology from Auburn University in 2018, after which he began attending the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. Davis was an active member in several churches in his life including Canterbury United Methodist Church, Auburn Community Church and most recently Athens Church. Davis' first job was as a self-employed pet sitter in Mountain Brook, where he cared for birds, fish, cats and dogs of all breeds. Most recently he worked as an assistant in various veterinarian clinics. Davis was an avid athlete, enjoying sports of all kinds. He recently completed a 100-mile ultra-marathon trail race in 31 hours, ran several sub-3-hour marathons, loved frisbee golf/football, and watersports. Davis will be remembered as a loving son, brother and special friend to many. He was kind, patient, funny, inclusive, gentle, and loved Jesus Christ with all his heart. His infectious smile lit up every room, and it seemed as if his purpose on Earth was to make those around him better. He is survived by his parents Michelle and Kevin; sisters Sarah Taite and Cece; grandparents Jane and Arthur Kelly and Delores Likos; aunts and uncles Beth and Chris Rowell and James and Melanie Likos; and cousins Jake and Sadie Rowell and Kenlee and Parker Likos. He was predeceased by his grandfather Jimmy Likos. Private memorial services will be held with an open drive through visitation for all at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham, AL beginning at 2:30 p.m. cdt on Tuesday, July 14th, and a public graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA beginning at 10:30 a.m. edt on Thursday, July 16th. Memorial contributions can be made to the Davis Kelly UGA Vet School Memorial Scholarship (https://gail.uga.edu/daviskelly
).