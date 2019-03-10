LAMB, Davis Major Davis Lamb of Glen Mills, PA went home to heaven on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Major was born in Vienna, GA, October 23, 1927. He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtie Katherine Hughes Lamb; father, Gordon Luther Lamb; brother, Barry John Lamb; sisters, Edith Dunn, Inez Price, Lucille Foster and Lurline McDaniel and daughter, Janet Elaine Lamb. Major was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who brought so much joy to everyone who knew him, every single day. He had an unforgettable smile, a larger than life spirit, and a persevering faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved his family well and we miss him very much, but we have the assurance that he is with his Lord and Savior and enjoying perfect peace and the joy of Heaven. Major served in the U.S. Army in the Philippines during WWII and worked as an F.A.A. Electronics Technician at Fulton County (Charlie Brown) Airport for twenty-four years. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margaret Louann Green Lamb; daughters, Janice Lamb Schoff (John Schoff), Wilmington, DE and Rita Lamb Thompson (Bill Thompson), Chadds Ford, PA; grandchildren, Joseph Schoff Sr of Cecilton, MD, Jessica Schoff Shepard of Louisville, OH, Cameron Thompson of Chadds Ford, PA, Jeffrey Schoff of Landenberg, PA, Allyson Thompson of Chadds Ford, PA, and Brennan Thompson of Chadds Ford, PA; six great grandchildren of Cecilton, MD and sister, Shirley Lamb Holcomb of Canton, GA. Family and friends are invited to the graveside celebration of Major's life on Friday, March 15th at 11:30 A.M. at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr., SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Share a memory at WhiteColumnsFuneralChapel.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary